Britain | Harry and Meghan call The Sun’s apology a ‘PR stunt’

A spokesman for the couple criticized The Sun for not contacting Meghan directly to apologise.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blame the apology published by the British newspaper The Sun as a “PR stunt”.

The Sun tabloid, one of Britain’s most widely read newspapers, has issued a rare apology for a column published on Saturday last week, in which a TV personality Jeremy Clarkson said that she deeply hates Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is the spouse of Prince Harry.

“The fact that The Sun has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt,” the spokesman said.

“While the public certainly deserves the publication’s apologies for the dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be where we are if The Sun didn’t continue to profit from hate, violence and misogyny.”

According to the spokesperson, a real apology would be a change in the newspaper’s reporting and standards “for everyone”.

“Unfortunately, we are not holding our breath,” the spokesperson stated.