Britain | Guardian: Prince Harry talks about William’s violence at the end of the row involving Meghan

Britain’s prince Harry writes in his anticipated book that his brother, Prince William violently attacked him because of a quarrel. About that tells British newspaper The Guardian, which has obtained Harry’s autobiography ahead of its worldwide release next Tuesday.

In the book, Harry talks about the inflammation between the brothers after he got married Meghan Markle’s with in 2018. Harry writes that in an incident at his London home in 2019, William called Meghan “awkward”, “boring” and “frictional”, which Harry felt only echoed British media claims about his American spouse.

Harry’s according to which the confrontation with William reached its fiercest in the kitchen.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping off my necklace, and he pushed me to the floor. I fell over the dog’s food bowl. It broke under my back and the pieces cut me,” Harry writes, according to The Guardian.

“I lay there for a while in a huff. Then I got up and told him to disappear.”

Harry’s autobiography is called Deputy (initial work Spare). It refers to the role of the younger brother in the succession to the crown behind the older brother.