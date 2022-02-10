Britain Greater London Police Chief of Police resigns – Background report on police bullying, racism and sexism

Last week, there was a report of bullying, discrimination, female hatred and sexual harassment by police in Greater London. In addition, confidence has been undermined by allegations of rape and murder by police, among others.

In England Chief of Police for Greater London Police Cressida Dick resigns, news agencies and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reported on Thursday. The dismissal is based on scandals that have plagued the police.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has lost confidence in Dick’s leadership. Dick is accused of failing to eradicate racism, sexism and other problems within the police force.

Confidence in the Greater London Police has been undermined by, among other things, charges against the police. For example, someone in office a rape case was filed against London police in the fall and also in the fall by the police Wayne Couzens sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard.

In addition, appeared last week reportalleging bullying, discrimination, female hatred and sexual harassment by Greater London police.

Greater London police have also been charged corruption related to an unsolved murder.

Khanin he said he had made it clear to Dick how much change was needed to restore confidence in the police.

Khan said he accepted Dick’s resignation request, which Dick had said he heard about Khan’s distrust.

“It’s hugely sad that after today, it’s clear that the mayor no longer has enough confidence in my leadership,” Dick said in a statement.

According to Khan, it is clear that the only way to bring about the required change is to get a new director for the Greater London Police. Khan thanked Dick for his 40-year career as a police officer.

Dick was the first woman to serve as the leader of Britain’s largest police district.