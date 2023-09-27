Equinor, which owns a majority stake in Rosebank, one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields on Britain’s continental shelf, will invest $3.8 billion alongside a partner to develop the field.

This announcement is likely to reignite debate over Britain’s climate change strategy after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week watered down the country’s plans to achieve a goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Environmental activists are calling on the Conservative government to halt the development of the Rosebank project, saying that it conflicts with the plan to bring the economy to net-zero emissions.

However, Sunak confirmed his support for development work in the North Sea in July, and said that Britain needs new domestic fossil fuels to enhance energy security.

The field is expected to produce 300 million barrels of oil during its life.

The North Sea Transitional Authority said, “Today we approved the plan to develop the Rosebank field, allowing the owners to move forward with their project.”