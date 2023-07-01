Former British Prime Minister Blair: China will play an important role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine

China will play an important role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, despite the fact that Kyiv opposed the peace plan proposed by Beijing. About it declared Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper.

He stressed that although the Ukrainian authorities did not approve of the Chinese peace initiative, one day his efforts will be beneficial and contribute to the resolution of the conflict. Also, according to the ex-premier, thanks to the efforts of other countries, the current conflict will not become global.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on China’s plan for a peaceful settlement, said that Kyiv does not agree with at least one point – about “unilateral sanctions.”

On February 24, 2023, China presented a 12-point plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing’s main proposals were the resumption of peace talks and the cessation of hostilities. China called on the parties to respect the sovereignty of all states, respecting the UN Charter, and abandon the Cold War mentality.