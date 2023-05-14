Britain | Gatwick Airport was closed for an hour due to the drone threat

During the investigation, 12 flights arriving at Gatwick were diverted to other airports.

14.5. 18:26

Gatwick the airport in Britain was closed for about an hour on Sunday due to the danger of drones, says, among other things Sky News – news channel.

According to the representative of the airport, operations at the field had to be suspended in the afternoon when the authorities investigated a drone sighting near the field.

Britain’s second busiest airport was closed in 2018 for around 30 hours in three days due to drone sightings. The disruption affected approximately 140,000 passengers and a thousand flights.