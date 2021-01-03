Britain Gallup: Conservative majority would melt and the prime minister would lose his seat if elections were held in Britain now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson would also lose his seat in his constituency if the parliamentary elections were held now.

In Britain the Conservative majority in the lower house of parliament would melt and the prime minister Boris Johnson would lose its place in its constituency if parliamentary elections were held now. The matter is revealed in an opinion poll, which was reported, among other things Times and Guardian.

According to newspapers, the survey now, for the first time, measures the people’s feelings more broadly about how Prime Minister Johnson and his governments have performed in dealing with the coronavirus crisis and brexit.

More than 22,000 people responded to the survey, conducted by the research institute Focaldata.

In Britain, early parliamentary elections were held in December 2019 due to a stalemate over brexit. The Conservatives won a significant election victory at the time.