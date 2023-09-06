RAC data showed that the average cost of filling a full tank of fuel rose by £4 ($5.05) in August, while diesel rose by about £4.5, the biggest price increase in more than two decades.

The RAC report, which specializes in market research, mentioned that the price of a liter of unleaded petrol increased by approximately 7 pence, while the price of a liter of diesel increased by 8 pence during the month of August.

The report indicated that this sharp increase in fuel prices was caused by the rise in oil prices due to the decision of the “OPEC +” countries to reduce oil production.

Oil prices received a lot of support after the decision of Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Tuesday, to voluntarily extend the oil production cut for an additional 3 months until the end of the year, which pushed Brent crude above the level of $ 90 a barrel, for the first time since November 18.

The new increase in fuel prices adds new burdens to citizens in Britain, and threatens to return to inflation, after it fell last July to its lowest annual rate since February 2020, recording 6.8 percent.

The inflation rate in Britain reached its highest level in 41 years, during the month of October, at the level of 11.1 percent, driven by the large increases in energy prices, before it gradually declined with the decline in prices.

Despite the decline, Britain still maintains one of the highest rates of price growth in Western Europe, as only Iceland and Austria surpassed it in inflation in July.

In an attempt to control high inflation, the Bank of England raised interest rates 14 times, the last of which was last August by 25 basis points, to reach 5.25 percent, the highest level since early 2008.