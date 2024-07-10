Britain | From prisons, Starmer’s first challenge: Cells full within weeks

Britain|Prison numbers in England and Wales have doubled in 30 years, even as crime has fallen.

English and the overflowing prisons of Wales may produce a new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s the first domestic political crisis, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

At the current rate, prisons are filling up within a few weeks, and the planned solutions to the problem are expensive and slow.

The goal of the previous conservative government was to build 20,000 new cell places by the mid-2020s, but less than 6,000 have been completed. The Labor Party has promised to build the remaining 14,000 cell places, but it will take time.

In Britain, stricter punishments have filled prisons faster than new prisons have been built. Several prisons are already so full that two prisoners are housed in single cells.

Director of the Association of Prison Governors in England and Wales Tom Wheatley has warned that the line will soon be crossed, that it is no longer safe to be imprisoned.

According to Wheatley, the prisoners will soon have to be accommodated in police prisons, i.e. pipes, which would tie up the police’s resources and cause problems for the justice system.

The fastest measures that the Starmer government can take before the new prisons are completed are greater use of suspended prison sentences and supervised parole.

Shortening prison sentences is not in sight, because the Labor Party also campaigns in the elections with tangible punishments.

As a temporary solution, the previous conservative government introduced exceptional measures, which allowed some prisoners to be released faster than usual and some trials were delayed.

“We can’t fix the problem overnight, so I can’t promise that the early release of prisoners will end,” Starmer stated in his first press conference after the election.

Starmer has called the poor state of prisons a “colossal failure” of the previous government, but the problem is now his to solve.

The subject matter is familiar to Starmer, as he worked as a lawyer before his political career and was, among other things, the chief prosecutor of England and Wales between 2008 and 2013.

On Friday, Starmer named the minister responsible for prisons of James Timpson, who previously worked as CEO of the Timpson shoe chain with more than 2,000 stores. The chain is known for hiring ex-prisoners.

World Prison Brief by England and Wales are at the top of the European countries when the number of prisoners is compared to the population.

In England and Wales there are approximately 144 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants, while for example France and Spain have 25 percent less and Germany and the Netherlands even 50 percent less.

in Finland there are about 2,800 prisoners, which means about 51 per 100,000 population.

There are a total of 87,453 prisoners in England and Wales, while the maximum capacity according to prison managers is 88,864. The planned capacity of current prisons is 79,000.

British think tank IfG by the number of prisoners in England and Wales has more than doubled in 30 years, even though the number of crimes has decreased. The number of prisoners is expected to exceed 100,000 in 2026.

In 2012, the average length of prison sentences, excluding life sentences, was 14.5 months in England and Wales. In 2023, the number had risen to more than 20 months.