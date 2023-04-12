Zakharova: UN Security Council meeting reduced to political demagogy about discrediting Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the meeting of the UN Security Council on countering the uncontrolled spread of weapons during the Russian presidency was disrupted, as it was reduced to political demagogy. The actions of the representatives of the United States, Britain and France during the substantive debate were aimed at discrediting Russia, the words of the diplomat were published on website MFA.

Zakharova said that on Tuesday, the first central event under the Russian chairmanship of the Security Council was held at the UN headquarters in New York. An open debate took place on the risks generated by the violation of obligations for interstate deliveries of military and dual-use products.

“We have to state with regret that anti-Russian attacks and groundless accusations were again followed by the Western “troika” of permanent members of the Security Council,” the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, the substantive and professional conversation that began was reduced to “irresponsible political demagogy aimed at further discrediting the Russian Federation and other states.”

On April 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the UN Security Council should be reformed. According to the politician, “the current order, which traps the fate of mankind between five countries, is not sustainable.”

On April 3, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Western countries cannot decide who will chair the organization’s Security Council, especially since Russia is the most honest among the presiding countries.

On April 1, Russia became the chairman of the UN Security Council for a month. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union intends to respond to any abuses of Moscow as chairman.