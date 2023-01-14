Britain | Four women and two children were injured in a shooting in London

According to preliminary investigations, the shooting took place from a moving car, the police say.

Four an adult woman and two girls were injured in a shooting in London, British media and London Police.

The shooting happened around 13:30 local time, i.e. around 15:30 Finnish time in Camden. The shooting happened near a church where a funeral was going on.

According to the police’s preliminary understanding, the shooter shot the women from a moving car and then drove away from the scene.

Two women aged between 40 and 50 were slightly injured. According to the police, the injuries of one woman, a little under 50 years old, are serious. There was still no information on the condition of the woman in her twenties on Saturday evening. All the injured were taken to hospital.

According to the police, a 7-year-old girl was seriously injured. A 12-year-old girl got a wound on her leg in the incident, and according to the police, she has already been released from the hospital.

As of Saturday evening, no one had been arrested. The police are asking the public for tips and information about the incident.