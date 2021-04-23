Britain Former Scottish Prime Minister appears on Russian propaganda channel and breaks up nationalist ranks with his new party

Unpopular and rancid Alex Salmond founded the new Alba party.

London

Few the politician is as unpopular in Scotland as the British Prime Minister of England Boris Johnson.

Now Johnson has faced his winner: the recent one survey according to the former Prime Minister of Scotland and a well-known man of independence Alex Salmond is even less popular with Johnson.

Popularity however, the lack has not eroded Salmond’s self-confidence. In March, he founded a new Scottish nationalist Albaparty and is now a candidate in the Scottish Parliamentary elections in early May.

Alba means Scotland in Gaelic.

Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond launched his new Alba party election campaign on 6 April in Ellon on the east coast of Scotland. Scottish parliamentary elections will take place on 6 May.­

If parties in favor of Scottish independence get a qualified two-thirds majority in the Scottish Parliament – the so-called super-majority – Salmond wants to gain momentum.

“Negotiation on independence should start immediately in the first week after the election,” Salmond told last week to HS and London-based foreign correspondents via Zoom.

In practice Salmond and the Alba party are breaking up the ranks of Scottish nationalists.

Opinion polls to lead still brightly prime minister Nicola Sturgeonin National Party of Scotland (SNP). The popular Sturgeon is Salmond’s successor, led by both the SNP and Scotland.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on his election campaign visit to a mosque in Glasgow on Wednesday.­

However, Salmond’s return to the political scene could gnaw at the vote catch and take away the much-needed majority from the SNP. In this way, it would help, through the bend, those who want to keep Scotland in the UK.

However, Salmond proudly says how the SNP has already jumped people into Alba. Thanks to the cuts, Alba has two MPs even in the British Parliament in London.

“We’ve had 5,000 members in three weeks. That’s more than what the Liberal Democrats in Scotland have. Let’s get over it [Skotlannin] greens and conservatives. “

In politics parties tend to commit suicide. Old authorities collapse when the young knee steps forward.

In the case of Salmond, 66, the opposite is the case: the political body came to life and came back to embarrass its followers.

“For some people – and usually they are men – the ego does not allow them to withdraw from the stage when the time is right… [Salmondilla] is my own party, I don’t have to spend my time on him, ”Sturgeon, 50, scribbled in Scotland on Sunday in an interview at the end of March.

Read more about the political situation in Scotland and Brexit’s desire for independence: “Many Scots already see their country as the Nordic countries”

Salmond instead, be cautious in Sturgeon’s critique. He praises his followers as an “excellent communicator” who has clearly defeated Johnson and the Conservatives during the pandemic.

However, it comes in the wake of Scotland’s quest for independence.

“Nicola says that a new referendum on independence should only be held after the pandemic, sometimes sometime in 2023 … discussions with us should start immediately after the election if a qualified majority comes.”

Scottish then-Prime Minister Alex Salmond and Deputy Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon are campaigning for Scottish independence about a week before the autumn 2014 referendum.­

Conservative Prime Minister Johnson would not want to give the Scots a new referendum at all. If permission is not rushed, Salmond believes the matter should be taken to court, either in Britain or elsewhere.

“An international lawsuit would be very interesting. After all, Scotland is an old European state. ”

For many allegations of sexual offenses against several women have remained in the forefront of Salmond. In 2019, the former prime minister was charged with 13 crimes, the most serious of which was rape.

In March 2020, the Edinburgh Supreme Court released Of all the charges against Salmond. However, the reputation suffered. Salmond’s defense admittedthat this had treated women inappropriately, though not criminally.

The aftermath of the Salmond scandal lasted for months: who knew what and when? In the Scottish Parliament investigation, even Sturgeon was considered misled Parliament in the report, although not intentionally.

For some it is estimated that the Alba party is trying to appeal to the nationalist values-conservative wing. Some Albanians have already been angered by sexual and gender minorities.

Sturgeon’s SNP, on the other hand, is a mixture of nationalism, liberalism and the Nordic left. All too woke (awake), say critics.

What is noteworthy for Brexit is that Salmond does not say directly that Scotland should get back into the EU immediately. Instead, he says, Scotland needs to get back into the EU’s internal market.

Proponents of Scottish independence protested in Glasgow in January 2020 before the pandemic spread to Britain.­

In this way, Alba can attract those supporters of independence who are also inclined to Brexit – but at the same time want the interests of the EU.

However, further reputational damage to Salmond may come from the fact that he is running a political debate program on RT. The propaganda channel formerly known as Russia Today is close to the Russian regime.

“No one from RT has come to say how the program should be done,” Salmond explained to the correspondents.

The first opinion polls do not promise Alba a big vote catch. Support is now in the 3-6% range. In order for Alba to get seats in the Scottish Parliament, support should be at least six per cent.

Scottish parliamentary elections are a mixture of majority elections and proportional representation. Voters have two votes.

129 members of parliament are elected, 73 of whom have received the most votes in their constituency. The remaining 56 are selected from the regional lists in proportion to the votes received by the party. Alba is aiming for the latter places.

“Alba’s success in opinion polls has been so low that the party has hardly a big impact on the election result. On the other hand, it is difficult to predict because the electoral system is complex, ”the professor said Sara Hobolt The London School of Economics will be reviewing this week at the Zoom event.

Why then Salmond at all wants back in politics? He will no longer be able to lead the country, if not as a parliamentarian.

Salmond says bluntly that he hopes the SNP will win. Alba’s role would be to be an pro-independence opposition party that would keep the government on tight economic and social issues.

“When I took over the leadership of the minority government in 2007, there was a single vote in Parliament on this issue. It produced better decisions. ”

Among the multi-party countries, Salmond highlights Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

Do you see Scotland as a Nordic country?

“Yes. We have a lot in common.”