Britain formally requests to join the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday made a formal application to join the Trans-Pacific Comprehensive and Progressive Partnership Agreement, As it seeks membership in the 11-nation bloc to open new horizons for trade after leaving the European Union.

Announcing the move, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said it would place Britain “at the heart of some of the world’s fastest growing economies.”

The request comes on the first anniversary of Britain’s formal exit from the European Union, ahead of a transition period ending at the end of 2020.

The agreement removes 95 percent of customs duties among its members, who are Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.