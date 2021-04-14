Great Britain will withdraw almost all of its military contingent from Afghanistan, the newspaper reported on April 14 The Times…

It became known yesterday that US President Joe Biden decided to withdraw the entire contingent of 2,500 American servicemen from Afghanistan.

According to the newspaper, 750 British troops remain in Afghanistan at the moment. It is noted that they may face difficulties without the support of the Americans, since they use the bases and infrastructure of the United States.

In addition, Britain may transfer control of its academy in Kabul, where British specialists train local soldiers, to the Afghan authorities.

In February 2020, in Qatar, representatives of the United States and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war, providing for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 14 months and the beginning of an inter-Afghan dialogue following a prisoner exchange deal.

The Taliban have guaranteed that they will not use the territory of Afghanistan for actions that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.