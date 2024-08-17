Britain | Finn Jaakko Nousiainen saw Somerset House in flames – “A shocking and dramatic” sight

in London Somerset House art center caught fire on Saturday. It is an iconic building that was opened in the 18th century. According to the director of the art center, the fire has started in the west wing of the building.

In the center’s new wing, the Finnish British and Irish Institute is located, which, among other things, aims to create work opportunities for Finnish and Finnish artists in Britain and Ireland.

HS reached out the director of the institute Jaakko Nousiainen by phone on Saturday evening. After hearing about the fire, Nousiainen went to the scene in the afternoon.

“I was primarily concerned about our own office. About half a year ago, the institute moved to the premises of Somerset House.”

The relief was great when Nousiainen found out that the institute’s premises were spared from the flames. Four people work at the institute, Nousiainen says.

“At the beginning, there was no information about the extent of the fire, nor about the exact location. My heart sank, I had to go to the place right away to see what was going on,” he says.

Sight according to him, the fire at the scene was “shocking and dramatic”.

The fire in the building produced a lot of smoke.

“A big column of smoke rose from the roof. – – Firefighters were lifted high into the air with big ladders. Water was shot onto the roof from there,” Nousiainen says of what he saw.

Nousiainen is also relieved that the fire happened on the weekend, when there weren’t as many people there as during the week.

According to him, it was also lucky that the dance event planned for the center’s courtyard did not start before the fire.

“The evacuation would have been much bigger if the courtyard had already been full of people,” says Nousiainen.

Nousiainen cannot yet say whether the fire will affect the everyday life of the institute’s staff.

“It is not yet known whether there has been smoke damage, and whether we will be able to return to the office on Monday. We await further information. Probably, the extinguishing water has not reached the new wing,” he says.

A fire the cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday. However, Nousiainen thinks that the old building’s electrical solutions might play a part in the matter.

“It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if there had been some kind of electrical fault there. But it’s hard to say when there is no more detailed information,” he reflects.

A large number of rescue personnel came to the Somerset House centre.

