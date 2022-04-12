The British Ministry of Defense said in a tweet on its Twitter account that “the fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks.”

The tweet indicated that this comes as Russia continues to refocus its efforts and station its forces there, according to Reuters.

This also comes as the latest assessment of the US Department of Defense “Pentagon” indicated that Russia is preparing for a massive attack in the Donbass region, but it has not yet begun.

A senior US defense official said the Russians are moving more troops and equipment into that area and concentrating many of their missile strikes there.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US military assessments, according to the Associated Press.

The official said a long convoy of vehicles is heading south towards the eastern city of Izium, including artillery, air support and infantry, as well as battlefield command and control elements and other materials.

The official also said that the convoy appeared to have departed from Russia’s Belgorod and Valoyki regions, which are forming as the main cantonment areas for Russian forces in the Donbass.

“They are reorganizing their positions and focusing on Donbass,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, stressing that Mariupol “remains a contested city”, although the fall of this strategic city appears imminent, according to AFP.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, referred to a tank convoy north of Isium, explaining that the Pentagon assesses that this convoy includes command and control elements, a helicopter maintenance support battalion, and an infantry logistics battalion.

He added that the Russian forces are also strengthening their ranks in the southwest of Donetsk, especially with artillery, but “we do not consider that the new offensive has begun,” according to the French agency.

“Given the many logistical and supply problems, given their difficulties in maneuvering, given their problems with coordination, morale and hierarchy, it is not certain that they will be very effective,” he said.

He said that General Dvornikov was leading the offensive in the south at the beginning of the invasion, and the Russians had achieved more success in the south than they had in the north.