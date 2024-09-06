The UK Ministry of Defence announced the extension of the Interflex training programme for Ukrainian soldiers

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced the extension of the training programme for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) called Interflex until the end of 2025, reports RIA Novosti.

“The training operation, which continues to evolve based on lessons learned from the front lines in Ukraine, was supposed to be completed this year,” the department noted, specifying that the training of Ukrainian fighters will now continue until the end of 2025.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary John Healey, who took office in July, said that supporting Kyiv was his “number one priority” despite the problems existing at home, as he wanted to become “Mr Ukraine”.