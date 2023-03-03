British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is set to extend subsidies for household energy bills for three months after April, the Times reported on Friday, in a move that should ease cost-of-living pressures in the country.

It is scheduled to cut government support starting next month, which means that average annual bills will rise to 3,000 pounds ($ 3,594) from 2,500 pounds now.

Hunt is scheduled to deliver a statement on the budget on March 15.