British sources confirmed today, Tuesday, that the British authorities intend to extend the ban on international travel until July, indicating that violators may be fined 5,000 pounds.

The sources said that the government submitted a proposal in this regard to the deputies on March 22nd. A vote on this issue is scheduled for March 25, and given that the guaranteed majority in parliament is in favor of the ruling Conservative Party, the proposal is likely to be approved, and if this happens, the new rules will come into effect next Monday.

Under the new proposal, all international trips that are not considered vital will remain prohibited until June 30, as they are now, and at the same time there will be exceptions for travel for work, study, medical treatment, visiting a dying relative or friend, or to attend a party Close wedding, and the like.

No new details are available regarding the entry of foreign tourists to Britain. But it is unlikely to relax the mandatory quarantine rules upon entry into the country until August-September, according to Russia Today.

At the present time, those entering from any country are required to spend 10 days in self-isolation, as well as pass at least three tests to detect the Corona virus, one before entry, and two after arrival, on the second and eighth days of quarantine.