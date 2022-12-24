The letter stated that the US plan threatens to “damage several economies around the world and affect global supply chains for batteries, electric vehicles and renewable energy sources in general,” according to an excerpt from it published by the British newspapers “The Financial Times” and “The Times”.

British International Trade Secretary Kimmy Badenoch said in a letter to US Trade Representative Catherine Tay that the plan “undermines our common goals to promote free and fair trade internationally,” and asked her for “clarifications.”

The European Union, Britain and other countries had expressed concerns about the subsidy plan to the World Trade Organization in mid-December.

Brussels has been concerned for months about the effects of the “Inflation Reduction Act”, a $420 billion plan drawn up by US President Joe Biden that is largely devoted to climate and passed by Congress last summer.

This plan includes, among other things, subsidies and tax breaks for companies that manufacture their products in the United States, especially in the sectors of electric cars and renewable energies.

The European Union calls for more “coordination” and fears that the plan will motivate its companies to transfer their industrial activity to the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen estimated in early December that the European Union should take “rebalancing” measures to settle competition “imbalances” caused by the US plan.

However, European countries are divided on ways to respond to the American “inflation reduction law”. While French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, called for joint European financing for a similar plan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more dialogue with the United States.

For its part, Washington is doing its best to reassure the Europeans, saying in particular that it is open to possible “adjustments” to the plan.

“The UK expects, and should, as the closest ally of the US, be part of any flexibility in implementation” of the US plan.