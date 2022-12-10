Great Britain intends to strengthen its influence in the African, Asian and Latin American regions in order to compete with the Russian Federation. This was announced on Saturday, December 10, by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

“In the coming decades, an even larger share of the world economy, and hence power, will come from countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. <...> We will demonstrate strategic resilience, a desire to work in the long term,” he stressed.

It is noted that London, among other things, considers it necessary to create “a credible and reliable alternative to countries like Russia.”

According to the agency, Cleverly will deliver his first keynote speech as Foreign Minister on December 12 and will talk about the importance of international partnership for the well-being of as many people as possible.

Earlier in the day, Mikhail Bogdanov, the representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, said that Russia and China agree on many issues and act as like-minded people regarding Africa. According to him, there are no grounds for rivalry.

The day before, on December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the words of the EU Foreign Service Josep Borrell about the insincerity of Africans towards Russia.

According to the Russian leader, people in Africa know where Russia is and remember the country’s role in the struggle of African states against colonialism. This allows Moscow to maintain and maintain stable and friendly relations with the countries of the continent.

A day earlier, on December 8, Borrell said that the people in Mali who participated in demonstrations in support of Russia probably do not even know where she is.

Meanwhile, on December 9, the European Parliament told Izvestia that the European Union (EU) plans to block the broadcasting of Russian media in Africa and the Middle East with the help of sanctions in the satellite area.

Earlier, on December 2, Newsweek columnist Daniel Depetris pointed to the support of the Russian Federation in the context of the Ukrainian conflict by the majority of states outside the West. According to him, a significant part of Africa, writes Depetris, does not believe in the words of Western politicians about democracy, in Latin America they are in favor of a peaceful settlement of the crisis, and Southeast Asia seeks to remain neutral.