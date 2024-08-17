Analyst Mercuris: HIMARS attacking Russia will soon be destroyed by UAVs

British analyst Alexander Merkuris expressed confidence that the American-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are attacking the Kursk region, will soon be destroyed by Russian troops. He spoke about this on his YouTube-channel.

“The Russians have thoroughly modernized surveillance technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles. Now they can observe what the Ukrainians are doing from the closest possible distance. Their cameras have the highest resolution,” the expert noted.

In his opinion, HIMARS, which are used by the Ukrainian military near the border with the Russian Federation, will be destroyed by Russian drones in the near future. He emphasized that, if we take into account the latest operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it becomes clear how vulnerable they are to Russian drones and missiles.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Kyiv was preparing a provocation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with the aim of accusing Russia of “self-fire.”