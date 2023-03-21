Britain | Explanation: Greater London’s policing is structurally racist and sexist

The investigation was ordered after the police officer on duty was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for the rape and murder of Londoner Sarah Everard.

In Britain a recent investigation reveals that the Greater London Police Service (MPS) is structurally racist, sexist and homophobic. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

The inquiry was commissioned in 2021 after a police officer on duty was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Londoner by Sarah Everad of rape and murder. However, this was only one criminal disclosure concerning MPS, which had specifically targeted women.

“There is structural racism, sexism and homophobia within the organization in relation to how employees and police are treated, and outside the organization in relation to how communities are policed,” the report says.

Clearing up led, a member of the upper house of the British Parliament by Louise Casey according to MPS failures are “severe”. According to him, radical reforms are needed to fix them.

Already in 1999, an investigation showed that MPS was structurally racist.

According to a recent report, the principle that guides British police forces, that is, that the police enjoy the consent of the public and community members when doing work, is not realized in the MPS. The biggest problem here is the constant denial of police action regarding the extent of the problems.

“We have failed Londoners and we have failed our own frontline members and this report paints a clear picture of that – – I am deeply sorry,” MPS chief and Britain’s most senior police chief Mark Rowley said.

The report also highlights corrective measures, such as establishing a service specialized in the protection of women and revising the strategy for children. According to the interim report published last fall, MPS took an average of 400 days to investigate suspected misconduct against its police officers.