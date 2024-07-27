The Times: Britain limits Ukrainian Armed Forces in Storm Shadow strikes due to relations with Russia

The UK does not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory due to the risk of escalating Russian-British relations. This reports The Times.

“Britain fears a serious escalation of tensions in relations with Moscow,” the publication notes.

According to the publication, this approach is shared by a number of other NATO countries. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously claimed that he had received permission from the UK government to carry out long-range strikes on Russia. In general, The Times characterizes the British policy regarding strikes on Russian territory as very confusing.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was called upon to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia with the transferred weapons. This was called for, in particular, by representatives of the opposition Conservative Party – former Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood and member of the House of Commons Bob Seely.