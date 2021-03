London (AFP) – British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that British economy It records a growth of 4% in 2021, to return to the pre-epidemic level in mid-2022.

Sonak’s forecast, when presenting the budget, is less optimistic than that announced last November (5.5%), due to the new closure in effect since January. Sunak noted that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by nearly 10% in 2020, in its worst performance in 300 years.