Airlifts of British nationals began on Tuesday. Airport sources said that about 900 people arrived in the early afternoon at Larnaca airport in Cyprus on board flights of the British Royal Air Force. Just over half of them have been returned to Britain.

Two more flights are expected to depart from Sudan later on Thursday.

Razan Wehbe (44 years old) traveled with her twin daughters (seven years old). She said she had to leave her husband, Ghassan, who does not hold a British passport, and other members of her family.

“I left them there, I’m the only one with a British passport,” she told Reuters as she waited to board a plane chartered by the British government to head to an airport in London.

Another person, Hamid, said he left his family behind. “It’s very hard to get water and electricity and you can’t move anywhere. The situation is very bad and dangerous. I’ve never seen a problem like this before,” he added.

He went on to say, “Sudan has lived in a state of war for a long time, but it is different” this time.

In Larnaca, evacuees from Sudan crossed paths with the first holiday tourists of the season.

Many had to leave with only their clothes. There was a person named Tariq (52 years old) who collected his belongings in a small green bag that began to tear.

Tariq was staying in Oxford and went to Khartoum to visit his father who was in intensive care after he suffered a heart attack and later died.

“What’s happening there is horrific. People there are like ghosts, just an outer shell of their former selves. I never thought I would get out,” he said.