This came despite the growing interest in Britain and the world in the experience of working 4 days instead of 5 days a week, as some praise this idea that shortens working days while maintaining productivity.

And the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported, on Saturday, that Minister Lee Rowley justified his decision by fears related to taxpayers’ money.

Not only that, but not only that, but announced plans to extend the experiment until next April.

However, these plans will not find their way to implementation with the new ministerial decision.

“I ask you to stop this experiment immediately,” Lee Rowley wrote to council chairwoman Anna Smith, indicating that he had concerns about the return of the money paid in the form of taxes.

The minister justified his decision in the letter dated Friday, June 30, by saying that this system is not suitable for local authorities.

“I’m sure you realize that all local councils are expected to ensure that limited taxpayer funds are used in a way that demonstrates value for money, which is not proven by paying staff for an extra day of no work,” the minister wrote.

He pointed out that “while some private sector institutions choose the four-day work system based on their own resources, this is something that local governments should not follow.”

The head of the local council expressed her “shock” at receiving a letter in this regard from the minister and requested a meeting with him.

South Cambridgeshire Council was the first council in the UK to decide to operate in this way.

Smith said the experience had “tremendously” positively impacted employees on many aspects, such as their well-being and health, especially in the first three months.

She added that the experience of working 4 days a week did not affect the performance of the employees, as it remained the same according to the evaluation conducted by the Board.