“The Wagner Group, the Russian private military company, has spread in eastern Ukraine,” the ministry said in a tweet on Twitter.

“It is expected that they will deploy more than a thousand mercenaries, including senior leaders of the group, to carry out combat operations,” she added in a second tweet.

And the British Ministry of Defense considered in a third tweet that “because of its heavy losses and its largely stagnate invasion, Russia was most likely forced to prioritize the deployment of Wagner’s elements in Ukraine at the expense of the group’s operations in Africa and Syria.”

Britain imposed more sanctions last week on Russian figures and entities, including the Wagner Group, because of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

On the other hand, Ukrainian intelligence said that Russia has amassed more troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine than it was on February 24.

Ukrainian intelligence monitored Russia’s deployment of 125,000 soldiers in the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, while the number of Russian soldiers inside Ukraine reached 140,000.