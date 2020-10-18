Highlights: The 70-year-old Indian elder claims to have traveled the equivalent of the Earth’s circumference in 1,500 days

Vinod told that he has traveled 40,075 km and also applied for the world record

According to him, he has completed the ‘Earth Walk’ journey without leaving his home town of Limerick.

London

Born in the Indian state of Punjab and living in Ireland for more than 40 years, a 70-year-old veteran has claimed to have completed 40,075 kilometers of the earth’s circumference in 1,500 days. He has also applied for the Guinness World Record. According to him, he has completed the ‘Earth Walk’ journey without leaving his home town of Limerick.

Vinod Bajaj started this journey in August 2016 with the intention of reducing weight and making the body shapely. As he lost weight, his enthusiasm for walking increased. For this he adopted many paths, and whenever the weather related problems, he would complete this journey in the mall.

Bajaj said, ‘For the first three months of walking for seven days every week, I lost eight kilograms by reducing 700 calories a day. I lost another 12 kg in the next six months. My weight decreased due to walking and I did not change my diet. Retired Engineer and Business Consultant Bajaj grew up in Chennai. He moved to Glasgow to study management in 1975 and moved to Ireland 43 years ago.



Vinod Bajaj’s application is currently in process at the Guinness World Record

He currently lives in the suburb of Limerick with his family. He said, ‘By the end of the first year, I have traveled 7,600 km. And I was surprised to know that I had traveled from India to Ireland. I walked continuously and by the end of two years I had traveled 15,200 kilometers and found that I had actually walked more than the circumference of the Moon (10,921 kilometers). After that I decided to walk the circumference of Mars (21,344 kilometers). ‘

He said, ‘There is a difference of 19,000 km between Mars Walk (circumference of Mars) and Earth Walk (circumference of Earth) and I knew that it would not be easy. I went on to accomplish this goal. ‘ She completed Earth Walk on 21 September. His application is currently in process at the Guinness World Record and an evaluation is underway to see if his journey to the Earth’s circumference completes with 1,496 days and 54,633,135 steps.