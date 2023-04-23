Britain | “Don’t tell the Prime Minister” – The upcoming book tells about the chaos and power struggles in Boris Johnson’s administration

According to a new book, adviser Dominic Cummings treated Johnson like a subordinate. According to Boris Johnson’s spokesperson, the new information is “malicious and sexist nonsense”.

This is how he instructed officials and ministers Dominic Cummingswho was to serve as Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an advisor, but who sometimes treated Johnson like a subordinate.

On May 4, a book named Johnson at 10which tells about the chaotic phases, fierce power struggle and austere culture of the 2019-2022 reign of the former British Prime Minister Johnson.

The Times magazine has published the book pair longer grip, which focus on the difficult relationship between the flamboyant and promiscuous Johnson and the power-hungry Cummings. Johnson felt that he needed Cummings in his work, but he also feared that he would be sidelined from decision-making and overshadowed by his assistant.

“I should be in control. I am the Führer. I’m the king who makes the decisions,” Johnson had vented his frustrations to one of his assistants, who, like many others, speaks anonymously in the book.

The book is by a widely published historian Anthony Seldon and assisted him Raymond Newell. Two books have been previously published about Johnson’s predecessor About Theresa May. According to the publisher, about two hundred people have been interviewed for the new book.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie celebrated the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign in June 2022.

Prime Minister based on the excerpts from the book, the kingdom seemed to be badly lost. According to one aide, the people at 10 Downing Street, i.e. the prime minister’s official residence, were divided into three clubs, one of which reported directly to Johnson, the other to Cummings and the third to the boss in charge of government communications To Lee Cain.

“The situation was shockingly worrying, because he [Johnson] could say three different things on the same day to three different groups and then deny that he had changed his mind about things or that things were contradictory”, one former assistant to the prime minister updated.

It was Johnson’s destiny to lead Britain through the wildest phases of its recent history: the EU exit, i.e. Brexit, the corona pandemic, economic difficulties and the early stages of the great war in Ukraine.

Cummings was perhaps the most central figure in his country in terms of Brexit, who was able to persuade the majority of Britons to vote for leaving the EU in the June 2016 referendum with his cunning communication strategies.

Johnson felt that he needed Cummings’ advice also to get through Brexit itself, which was an even more difficult task than anticipated and which led the predecessor Theresa May divorce in the summer of 2019.

“This is probably going to end in tears, but I need him now,” Johnson had said about making Cummings his adviser, according to the book.

Before anyone’s resignation and tears, however, a crazy mill was born, where the Prime Minister’s administration turned into an aggressive workplace where swear words were not spared. Cummings cursed a lot and his macho behavior also rubbed off on Johnson, which some women in particular found threatening.

Johnson’s spokesman said for The Guardian, that he doesn’t value the book at all. “The usual mean-spirited and sexist bullshit,” the spokesman said of Johnson’s opinion.

Dominic Cummings had to pack up and leave his position as advisor to the prime minister in November 2020.

Britain’s for those who follow politics closely, at least based on the first excerpts, the book will not contain any major revelations, but the book may be a colorfully framed and deliciously detailed compilation of stormy years.

For example HS has told already in the fall of 2019, how ruthless a power user Cummings was and how he had already been compared to notorious figures in history, such as a Russian monk to Grigori Rasputin. Cummings was eventually forced to resign in November 2020 after losing a power struggle To Carrie Symondsto the prime minister’s spouse, who served as Johnson’s unofficial adviser.

The book tells how Johnson did not always take his future wife’s side in the internal disputes of his government, but played different cliques against each other. Symonds, whom Johnson married in the spring of 2021, had a background as an animal activist and the communications director of the Conservative Party.

According to one source, Johnson, speaking to others, may have blamed Symonds for something and said he was a “crazy nutcase” that the prime minister could not control.

“Then he went upstairs [pääministerin asuntoon] and told him [Symondsille], that we are impossible and cannot be controlled. He used to pour gasoline on both sides and see how the fire behaved,” Johnson’s assistant had told the authors of the book.

A former assistant by Ed Lister thinks that responsibility for the decisions of Johnson’s prime ministership ultimately belongs to Johnson himself.

“He thrives in chaos. They were all his decisions,” Lister said.

British people watched and listened to Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement on July 7, 2022 in a pub in the town of Broadstairs.

from chaos, there were enough crises and scandals until the ministers and MPs of Johnson’s conservative party had enough in July 2022 and left the government en masse. The background was the parties held during the corona period and the harassment scandal of a member of parliament who was close to Johnson, about which Johnson gave contradictory statements.

After the resignations of dozens of ministers and officials, Johnson also announced his resignation.

“Isn’t this the first known case of a sinking ship leaving behind a rat?” the chairman of the Labor Party scolded Johnson in parliament Keir Starmer.

Britain’s After complicated stages, the EU exit came into effect at the beginning of Johnson’s reign on February 1, 2020. At the end of his term, Johnson took a prominent role as a supporter of Ukraine.

He made a surprise visit to Kiev at the beginning of the Great War in April of last year. In May 2022, Johnson traveled to Sweden and Finland to give his strong support to the countries’ NATO applications, which he secured with written security guarantees.