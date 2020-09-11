UK is not going to withdraw the home market invoice that sparked controversy between London and Brussels, reviews TASS, referring to the assertion of the British Minister for Particular Assignments Michael Gove following his talks with the Deputy Head of the European Fee Maros Sefchovic.

“I made it very clear to Vice Chairman Shefchovic that we’d not withdraw this invoice, he understood and expressed remorse,” Gove mentioned.

Nonetheless, he assured that the British authorities is “dedicated to the implementation of the settlement on leaving the EU.”

We’ll remind, on the eve of the British authorities offered a invoice on inside markets, which runs counter to one of many details of the Brexit settlement – to consolidate the standing of Northern Eire as a topic that’s a part of the dominion’s customs house, however retains entry to the only market and the customs zone of the European Union.

The European Fee famous that are contemplating initiating authorized motion in opposition to London.

In opposition to the background of such information, the decline within the British foreign money price elevated.