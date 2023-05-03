Reuters: Britain did not invite Putin and Lukashenko to the coronation of Charles III

Great Britain did not send invitations to the coronation ceremony of Charles III to the heads of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, and Syria. The agency reports Reutersciting their own sources.

At the same time, officials from countries with which London has diplomatic relations were invited. Invitations were sent to senior diplomats from North Korea and Nicaragua, but not to the leaders of those states.

Charles III became King of Great Britain after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. The current monarch has been waiting for the opportunity to ascend the throne for almost 70 years – longer than any other heirs in the history of the country. The official coronation ceremony of the new ruler of Great Britain will be held on May 6 this year at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier it was reported that King Charles III of Great Britain will put on the mantle of King George VI at his coronation. It was also emphasized that the queen consort and wife of Charles III, Camilla, would wear a 5.5-meter-long mantle, which was made for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, at the coronation. It will be embroidered with images of bees and beetles, “which reflect the themes of nature and the environment and Their Majesties’ love for the natural world,” said a spokesman for Buckingham Palace.