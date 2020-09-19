The fastest new machine for the Kovid-19 test has been introduced in Britain. The results of the DnaNudge test are being claimed within an hour. The biggest thing will not require a lab for this. An academic review of Lancet has stated that its results will prove to be accurate.

Kovid-19 test results within 90 minutes

Faster testing will allow more people to return to work. In this way, the second surge in corona virus infection will be reduced. The new test is based on the design of the DNA test. DnaNudge is developed by a professor at Imperial College London. After successful testing, in the end of April, it has received approval from the regulatory body for clinical use. In research, the test was found to be average sensitive. This means that the machine will be able to identify Kovid-19 properly up to 94. 4 percent. Researcher Professor Graham Cooke of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London said, “The results show that the CovidNudge tests are as accurate as standard lab testing. The machine can be tested near the patient’s bed without any sample material.” is.”

Machine will not need lab

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told that tests are being included in UK hospitals. He said that as far as being friendly, the machine does not need a lab. It is the size of a shoe box. So you can wear it in the accident or emergency department. The machine can tell whether the incoming people have corona virus or not. Hancak said that the machine can be installed in other places like school too. The spokesperson of the machine maker says that each box can do a test at the same time. In this way, the process of about 16 tests per day can be carried out.

