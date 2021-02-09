When the South African variant of Covid has called into question the efficacy of the Oxford AstraZeneca, the British government’s deputy chief scientist, Jonathan Van Tam, said that it is “unlikely” that this mutation of the virus will become the majority in Britain.

But at the same time, there is concern about new variations, apparently more contagious, and more restrictive measures are being analyzed to stop their spread.

So far, the variant arriving from South Africa is the only one that only responds 22 percent to the vaccine. But it is not this strain that is now most worrying the British government.

Van Tam assured the population that there was lots of evidence that the vaccines used in Great Britain “are effective against the virus in circulation ”. The scientist said the South African variant had no “transmissibility advantages” over the other viruses circulating in Britain. This meant that it was “unlikely” that it would become the most common mutation.

Concerns had been raised when a study of 1,500 people showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine did not prevent “mild to moderate symptoms” of this South African mutation. But the University of Oxford vaccine offered “significant levels of protection against severe disease and the likelihood death ”that could cause Covid-19.

A tent where coronavirus tests are carried out, in Manchester, this Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Van Tam said that people in the UK should “take whatever vaccine is offered”, and then “get a booster dose in the fall to combat the variants, if necessary.”

“The news and headlines around virus variants and vaccines are a little scary. I wish they weren’t,” he said at a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. “I don’t think this is something we need to worry about at this point,” he insisted. Great Britain has reached 13 million vaccinated in your campaign.

“Several vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, have published preliminary data on the effect of their injections on the South African variant,” explained Professor Van-Tam. So far Pfizer and Moderna are fighting the South African variant.

Restlessness about a new mutation

Now the British government has another concern. A new mutation of the Kentish variant, which is highly contagious and it is already dominant in Britain. In France, the traditional Kentish variant advances 50 percent per week. It is feared that in 15 days the virus will become dominant, and will overwhelm the intensive therapies of the hospitals.

Teachers ask that schools close until March. Two cases of the South African variant have also appeared in the Jules Ferry de Eaubone school in Val d’Oise, France. The school has closed its doors. A test campaign was launched throughout the city.

Coronavirus surge testing will begin in parts of southern Manchester on Tuesday, after four cases of a Kent variant mutation were detected in two separate and disconnected family homes in the Moss Side area.

Community testing will begin in parts of Hulme, Moss Side, Whalley Range and Fallowfield to try to limit the number of people exposed to the mutation and to understand its spread.

There is no evidence that this variant is resistant to vaccines or cause a more serious illness. It is not yet known whether the strain can be transmitted more easily between people.

“More than 10,000 tests will be provided to the community,” said Manchester City Hall.

Additional test sites will be established in the area to allow anyone over the age of 16 living, working or studying in the designated area to obtain a test as quickly as possible. An appointment will not be needed. The tests will also be available to people who work in the area, but do not necessarily live there.

In the next few days, volunteers will also start coming to people’s doorsteps to offer alternative tests for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site.

More mutations

David Regan, Manchester City Council Public Health Director, explained: “We all know that the virus will change over time and it is important that we investigate new strains to understand how they can spread. This is exactly what we are doing with intensive testing in parts of Manchester with local test units and people going door-to-door to offer tests to people. “

Dr Will Welfare, Deputy Director for Health Protection for the North West England Public Health Authority, said: “As part of our testing work, Public Health England (PHE) has identified in the Moss Side area from Manchester a small number of cases of the variant first identified in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

“PHE works closely with and supports Manchester City Council, as we monitor the situation closely and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to reduce the spread of the virus,” he stated.

A stand to test passengers arriving at Heathrow airport in London for coronavirus this Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“The most important thing is that people continue to follow the guidance that is in place: limit the number of people you come in contact with, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance, and cover your face. If the result is positive, you must isolate it to stop the spread of the virus, “he recalled.

Mandatory test to enter the Kingdom?

Tests are already underway in 12 other parts of England, including Sefton in Merseyside and Maidstone in Kent, amid fears that new variants could spread.

Scientists and MPs demand the British government to close the borders of the kingdom to protect the vaccination program against new variants. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to apply extra measures, such as massive mandatory testing of those arriving in the kingdom in addition to quarantine, when infections drop in Britain.

Infectologists and researchers have warned that it will take a third vaccine in the European autumn to preserve itself from the new variants, which will continue to mutate throughout the summer. AstraZeneca will have a new vaccine in the fall to reinforce them.

Paris, correspondent

