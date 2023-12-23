Cameron's warning comes in parallel with Washington's accusation on Friday of Iran's involvement in attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea from Yemen, by providing drones, missiles and intelligence information to the Houthis.

On Saturday, the Pentagon announced in a statement after a suicide drone targeted a chemical tanker off the coast of India that the plane was “launched from Iran.”

Cameron, who visited the Middle East this week and discussed with his Egyptian counterpart the Israeli war in Gaza and the turbulent situation in the Red Sea, accused Tehran of providing support to several “proxies” in the region.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Cameron described Iran as a “totally malignant influence in the region and the world… There is no doubt about that.”

“You have the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that are attacking British and American bases and forces. And also, of course, Hamas,” he said.

He added, “So you have all these proxies, and I think it is very important, first of all, that Iran receives a very clear message that this escalation will not be tolerated.”

Cameron, who returned to politics after stepping down as Prime Minister following his loss in the 2016 Brexit referendum, stressed that London would strengthen cooperation with its allies regarding Tehran.

“We need to work with our allies to develop a strong package of deterrence measures against Iran, and it is important that we do so,” he said.

He added, “The level of danger and insecurity in the world is as high as it has been in previous years and decades, and the Iranian threat is part of that picture.”

Britain is participating with warships in the US-led Operation “Prosperity Sentinel” to protect commercial shipping traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Earlier this month, Britain also revealed new sanctions targeting “decision-makers in Iran and those who implement its instructions,” including Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

When asked if London was prepared to impose further measures, Cameron replied that this was “not for public deliberation”.

But he pointed out that Britain wants to send “a very clear warning to the Houthis and their Iranian supporters that we will not tolerate these continued attacks on shipping lines.”