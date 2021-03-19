In the UK, they said that the AstraZeneca vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus does not affect the formation of blood clots, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

The diagnosis of thrombocytopenia in five Britons after vaccination at the country’s drug control agency was called “rather a coincidence”, and the benefits of the vaccine – many times overlapping side effects.

In Denmark, ten cases of thrombosis were reported. A total of 140 thousand people were vaccinated with the drug there.

Deaths after vaccines have been reported in Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia.

AstraZeneca was abandoned in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Ireland

and other countries around the world.

Since March 15, the vaccine has not been used in Sweden, one of the two countries of origin of the drug, along with the UK.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.