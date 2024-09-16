DM: Britain not ready for clash with Russia if strike ban lifted

Britain is not ready for war with Russia due to the deplorable state of the country’s army. This is about warned Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens.

He noted that allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory could provoke a direct clash. However, he said Britain would not be able to participate due to a shortage of recruits and equipment, as well as a lack of funds to finance military action.

“I still don’t understand why Britain is even involved in a proxy war between the US and Russia,” Hitchens admitted.

Earlier it became known that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and five former defense ministers of the country called on the current Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia. The issue is about granting such permission without the approval of the United States.