Britain decides to deploy more forces around the world

On Monday, the British government unveiled its defense plans, promising to strengthen “the defense of British interests in various fields and around the world.”

This announcement comes about a week after the United Kingdom decided to raise the ceiling of its nuclear arsenal, for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The decision was announced at the end of a strategic review of security, defense and foreign policy issues, the first since the country left the European Union entirely.

“At sea, we will have more ships, submarines and sailors, and the Royal Marines will be transferred to a new unit called the Future Commando Force (FCF),” the Defense Ministry said in a statement before the upcoming detailed presentation on Monday.

This new unit will be responsible for “protecting sailing lanes and maintaining freedom of navigation” and will receive more than 200 million pounds (232 million euros) in direct investments over the next decade.

On the ground, a special operations brigade will be deployed “capable of operating discreetly in high-risk environments and can be rapidly deployed in all parts of the world.”

This brigade will consist of four battalions. Over the next four years, 120 million pounds will be invested in this brigade.

In parallel, another brigade, the Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will be established, and its goal will be to provide advice and training to allied partner countries.