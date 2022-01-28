British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will consider options for easing alleged “Russian aggression” in Eastern Europe. The relevant decision was announced TASS an informed source in British government circles.

Among other things, the deployment and strengthening of NATO’s defense capabilities will be discussed.

“The Prime Minister has asked defense and intelligence leaders to consider further defensive options in Europe at a high-level intelligence briefing on the situation last week. [вокруг Украины]”, – said the interlocutor.

He added that during the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, a number of options were presented to “weaken the growing Russian aggression in the region.”

Earlier it was reported that the British Foreign Office is going on Monday, January 31, to announce the forthcoming new sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine.