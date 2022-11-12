The reason for the economic recession in the UK is Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which provoked inflation and rising interest rates. This statement was made on November 12 by the Minister of Finance of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt, in an interview with the newspaper The Times.

“This is a recession labeled ‘Made in Russia’ and we need to restore stability to take the first step towards growth,” Hunt said.

According to the minister, the UK leadership, together with the Bank of England, should take inflation in the country under control and then it will be possible to contain the effect of the global growth in interest rates and mortgage rates.

Hunt also acknowledged that the recession in the UK is likely to last two years, making it the longest recession in the entire 100-year history of observations.

“The question now is not whether we are entering a recession, but what can be done to make the fall small and as short as possible,” the head of the British Treasury emphasized.

Earlier, on November 8, it was reported that food inflation in the UK reached a record 14.7%. Prices rose the most for milk, butter, eggs and cheese.

On November 1, National Grid, the operator of the UK’s Unified Grid, warned of a doubling in the average annual household electricity bill in the country. According to the operator, the average household electricity bill this year will be £2,500 ($2,875).

On October 21, it became known that almost 32 million people in the UK are having difficulty paying their bills due to high inflation and soaring costs of living, which is 6 million more than in 2020. Moreover, it was reported that about 3.2 million Britons began to save on personal hygiene due to the rise in price of goods. For example, many can no longer afford high-quality soap, shaving agent, deodorant, washing powder and turn to cheap analogues. Some even began to feel embarrassed about going to work because of this.

On October 19, the UK Bureau for National Statistics said that in September, annual inflation in the country accelerated to 10.1 from 9.9% a month earlier. The greatest contribution to the growth of inflation was made by the rise in food prices. Some experts have called it the biggest price hike since the 1980s.

The UK and a number of other European countries faced rising energy and food prices after the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. However, the restrictions imposed have led to serious consequences for the entire global economy.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.