Britain David Frost, who led the British Brexit talks, is leaving the government

Frost’s departure from the government is a bad blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been heavily criticized recently.

Britannian Minister for Brexit Negotiations David Frost leave the government. The Prime Minister confirms this Boris Johnson office.

In a resignation letter published by the Chancellery, Frost says he will resign immediately, as Britain’s EU difference, the Brexit, is now secured.

The Chancellery issued a letter of resignation after it was reported in the media that Frost would not leave its wash in January.

“It is disappointing that this plan has come to light tonight, and in these circumstances, I think it is right that I am writing my resignation immediately,” Frost says in a letter, according to news agency AFP.

Frost at the same time expressed concern about the current direction of the administration. He referred in particular to coronary virus restrictions and tax increases.

“I hope we move as quickly as possible to where we need to go: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy that is at the forefront of modern science and economic change,” wrote the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCaccording to.

Johnson said he was sorry for Frost’s resignation, given all the achievements of this.

Johnson Conservatives suffer a defeat in the by-elections. The Conservatives lost a parliamentary seat in North Shropshire, where they have never lost an election.

The spanking was estimated to strengthen the insurgency among Conservative MPs. This week, 100 conservatives voted against the government’s proposed coronavirus restrictions.

Conservative Representative Andrew Bridgen comments a message service on Twitter after Frost’s resignation that Johnson’s time and friends are running low to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.