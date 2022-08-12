LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday blasts this week at the Russian-run Saki military airport in western Crimea had caused the loss of eight fighter jets and deteriorated the navy’s air fleet in the Black Sea.

Although the aircraft destroyed are only a small part of the total aviation fleet, Britain has said that Russia’s military capacity in the Black Sea will be affected, as Saki airport is a major operating base.

And the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter that the airport is likely still operating, but the area designated for stopping aircraft and their deployment next to it has been severely damaged.