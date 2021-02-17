Britain Could Scotland still secede from Britain and join the EU? That is what the Scottish leadership is trying to do now, and much will be resolved as early as May

Scotland will hold parliamentary elections in May. If the nationalists get a majority, the pressure to hold a second referendum will increase.

London

When British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Scotland, the reception is not always what it looks like.

Scottish Conservatives pretend to be happy about the visit but secretly clench their teeth. The prime minister makes frost on his own.

“Johnson uses sayings that are like straight from some 1930s, like let’s take ginger beers and eat jelly. It sits very poorly with the local audience, ”says Glasgow-born policy commentator, author-journalist Gavin Esler.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center) visited Glasgow at the end of January and visited the Lighthouse Laboratory at Queen Elizabeth University Central Hospital, among others.­

Scottish nationalists, on the other hand, pretend to be Johnson’s visit to their nyers.

“Secretly they are happy.”

They know that the worse Johnson suffers, the more effectively this promotes Scottish independence.

Scottish the referendum rejected independence in September 2014, but now the issue is topical again. The reason can be found in Brexit.

The Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeonin believes the Scots need to be allowed to vote again because British Conservatives tore Scotland out of the EU against the will of Scottish voters.

In the summer of 2016, Scotland voted against Brexit by a clear 62-38 per cent.

The Sturgeon-led National Party of Scotland (SNP) is pushing for independence and rejoining the EU.

“Many Scots already see their country as the Nordic country,” Esler told HS and a group of foreign correspondents at the Zoom event.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon answering questions from people’s representatives in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood in February.­

Opinion polls since May last year say that there are more supporters of independence than opponents. In two in the most recent in the survey, proponents of independence have accounted for 53 percent and opponents for 47 percent.

However, Johnson does not want to give Scotland a new referendum. Conservatives – and others in favor of the Union – believe that independence should only be voted on once a generation.

“The English are, of course, all right. They don’t care, though the UK is slowly weathering. The end result can be a zombie union. It’s like a bad marriage that only starts when it gets too hard, ”says Esler, whose new book How Britain Ends deals with the subject.

In May a milestone in the independence dispute: parliamentary elections are held in Scotland.

If the Sturgeon SNP gets a majority in the Scottish Parliament – or gets to form a minority government – it can be interpreted as a voter mandate for independence.

That’s when Sturgeon’s new government will begin work on legislation to hold a new referendum despite opposition from the British government.

According to opinion polls, the SNP will run in the parliamentary elections as a favorite. However, further complications are caused by the pandemic. If the corona situation remains bad, elections may have to be postponed.

On the other hand, it is the pandemic that has increased the popularity of Sturgeon and the SNP.

“Sturgeon is considered to have dealt well with the corona crisis. He has often seemed to be one step ahead of Johnson, ”says Glasgow-based research director Mari K. Niemi from an independent E2 Study.

Pandemic has also raised issues that argue against independence. Uncertainty has increased and the economic situation has become more difficult.

“The good question is whether Scotland would have been able to deal with the financial hardship caused by the corona as effectively without belonging to Britain,” Niemi says.

There will still be a vaccination discussion. Britain’s vaccination strategy has been successful Compared to the EU.

From the point of view of the availability of vaccines, Scotland’s membership in Britain seems to have been a better option than EU membership would have been, Niemi estimates.

Sturgeon led by the SNP has been in power in Scotland since 2007. It has been a governing party for a long time. Voters tend to crave variation from time to time.

However, there has been no proper opposition to the opposition. The Scottish Labor Party even has its own leader in the search.

The more recent leader of the main opposition party, the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross trying to catch the voices of opponents of independence. However, the party’s support is in place.

Douglas Ross, who has led Scottish Conservatives for half a year, has not gotten the party’s support to grow. Conservatives oppose independence and a new referendum.­

There are two main reasons. First, many Scottish voters are already reluctant to be conservative. The people are better appealed to by the Scottish-style social democracy of the center-left SNP. Another reason is the falsified promises: in 2014, the Conservatives asserted that only a vote against the independence would certainly keep Scotland in the EU.

Brexitin after independence, Scotland would be the way back to becoming an EU country. However, it would not be unproblematic.

How about the English-Scottish land border in the first place?

The border would hardly remain completely open. The price of the transparency of the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was that a customs border was created in the Irish Sea between Britain and Northern Ireland.

And what about the currency, the queen, the central bank and the defense?

Back in 2014, the SNP wanted to share the British pound, the central bank and the royal house, as well as benefit from the defense. Then perhaps this would still have been somehow successful when both countries belonged to the EU. Now negotiations would be hampered by Brexit.

Should there be support from Brussels?

“Scotland has noted how the EU has supported Ireland [Britanniaa vastaan]”Esler says.

Sturgeon It has been important to the SNP that Scotland legally resigns from the United Kingdom in all respects.

This is the only way to ensure that Spain, for example, does not support Scotland’s path to EU membership. Catalonia’s independence aspirations with aching Spain would not favor the declaration of independence without the approval of the British government.

The SNP is now in a fatigue battle with the Johnson government. If support for independence remains strong in Scotland, it will become morally more difficult for the English Conservative leader to deny a new referendum.

In the meantime, the SNP should keep its own lines straight. However, the party has recently begun to crack at the inside.

Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond appeared before the Supreme Court in Edinburgh in March 2020 after a court had found him innocent of sexual offenses.­

The main thing in the middle has been the former head of the SNP Alex Salmond, has been charged with several sexual offenses. In March 2020, the Edinburgh Supreme Court acquitted Salmond of all charges. However, the laundry is still fierce.

In addition, the party’s contradictions are reported by a member of parliament sitting in the British parliament Joanna Cherryn shelving from the role of Justice and Home Affairs Officer of the SNP Parliamentary Group.

Known as a feminist and lesbian, Cherry has run into trouble with her own after defending women’s biological gender rights.

Joanna Cherry, who sits in the British Parliament, was shelved from the Scottish National Party (SNP) parliamentary group head of justice and home affairs in early February.­

Finns of course, I wonder if Scotland will ever join the Nordic countries or at least the EU’s northern front in the future.

HS has already asked Nicola Sturgeon twice if Scotland would like to be part of the North. As well as in 2016 that 2020 the answer was a polite no, although deepening the relationship is of interest.

Scotland’s closest reference group and area of ​​co-operation will reportedly continue to be the British Isles. It would not even be changed by independence.

“Of course, we can learn a lot from the Nordic Council on how things are handled,” Sturgeon said said a year ago.

Nordic the example gives hope to those who justify to skeptics the success of Scotland on their own. Why would Scotland, with a population of 5.5 million, not be successful when Finland and Denmark succeed? After all, Scotland has oil just like Norway.

But if Scotland became an independent Nordic country, it would be the most unequal for the whole group, says a professor at Oxford University Danny Dorling.

“The income disparities in Scotland do not differ much from the income disparities in England, i.e. they are very large. There is also a high level of educational inequality: there are expensive private schools in the elite and, next to them, public schools, which the middle class is trying to avoid at all costs. ”

Health is also unequally distributed in Scotland. Differences between rich and poor residential areas are reflected in large differences in life expectancy.

Priest Peter Scally (right) brought tea to independence supporter James MacDonald Ried (left) and opponent Bea Lovestone in Edin burgh in the fall of 2014. The parish hall served as a polling station.­

Social geography according to investigating Dorling, there is no clear precedent in recent history as to what would be the greatest challenge for independent Scotland.

Somewhat surprisingly, he finds a benchmark in Ukraine, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I predict a bigger power holder [Englanti] would continue to interfere [Skotlannin] matters. For example, England could try to draw a new sea border into the North Sea towards Norway and try to demand oil and fishing rights from Scotland. ”

On the other hand, difficulties may also unite Scotland. It has also been seen on the island of Ireland, where brexit problems may hasten the reunification of the island.