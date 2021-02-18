The total number of confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in the United Kingdom has reached 4.08 million, as of 7:30 am today, Thursday, London time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in the United Kingdom as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus has reached 119,159 cases, and 11,99 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The United Kingdom announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 54 weeks ago.