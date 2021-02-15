The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in the United Kingdom reached 4.5 million, as of 7:30 am today, Monday, London time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in the United Kingdom as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus has reached 117,387 cases, and 10 thousand and 914 of the infected people have recovered from the disease so far.

The United Kingdom announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country, about 54 weeks ago.