The total number of confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in the United Kingdom has reached 3.97 million, today, Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in the United Kingdom as a result of the “Covid-19” disease caused by the virus amounted to 113,14. Ten thousand and 323 of the injured have recovered from the disease so far.

The United Kingdom announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 53 weeks ago.