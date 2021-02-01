Britain … Corona deaths and injuries are at the lowest level since December

Today, Monday, British government statistics showed that the number of deaths from the Coronavirus has decreased to 406 within the past twenty-four hours.

This is the lowest number of daily deaths recorded in the United Kingdom, due to the epidemic, since December 28.

The number of people who tested positive for the disease decreased to 18,607, which is also the lowest level since December 15.

Deaths and positive test results are usually lower on Mondays than on other days of the week.

The number of people who received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine rose to 9.296 million from 8.977 million the previous day.

Britain is attaching great hope to its public vaccination campaign in order to control the outbreak of the virus, which will allow the opening of the economy severely affected by the pandemic.