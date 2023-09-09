Balfe, a member of the House of Lords of Britain, considered it a mistake to allow Ukraine to join NATO

Member of the House of Lords (upper house) of the British Parliament Richard Balfe in an interview “Izvestia” called it a mistake to allow Ukraine to join NATO.

“It would be a mistake to allow Ukraine to join NATO, which already has enough problematic member countries,” the lord said.

Speaking about when and whether Kyiv will be able to join the North Atlantic Alliance, Balfe said that in this matter one should rely on the use of veto power by Germany and France against new members.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine is closer than ever to joining the alliance. According to him, the association adopted a comprehensive assistance package and agreed on its financing in order to achieve full compatibility of the Ukrainian army with NATO.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov predicted Ukraine’s accession to NATO in 2024. He predicted the end of the conflict by next summer, noting that after that Kyiv’s application could be approved at the alliance’s summit in Washington.