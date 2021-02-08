Britain confirms the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa suspended its use

British Minister of State for Health Edward Argar said today, Monday, that there is no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not prevent death from the Coronavirus or severe symptoms resulting from infection with it, and that South Africa has only temporarily stopped its use.

South Africa decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the vaccination program, after data showed that it provides only limited protection from mild to moderate infection with the disease caused by the mutated Corona virus strain spread in the country.

“There is no evidence that this vaccine is not effective in preventing admission to hospital, severe symptoms and death, which is what we seek today mainly from these vaccines,” Argar told Sky Channel.

He added: “The strains prevalent in this country are not the South African strain, as there are a small number of cases infected with it. The two dominant strains here are: the ones known to us and then the Kent strain, and this vaccine is highly effective in preventing them.”