Britain’s Minister of Public Health and responsible for vaccines said that people being treated in British hospitals for Covid-19 disease were showing less severe symptoms than they had previously, and said there was no need to impose further restrictions at this stage.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted imposing strict closures in England before New Year’s, at a time when the “Omicron” mutant is causing a record increase in cases.

Despite the increased rate of hospitalizations, officials did not track the course of daily cases, which may reflect the effect of receiving vaccinations, booster doses, the possibility of lower OMICRON severity and the time between hospitalization and person-to-person admission.